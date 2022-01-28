Fort L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.89 and its 200 day moving average is $96.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

