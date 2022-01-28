Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,084,000 after buying an additional 191,104 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 682,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,609 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 163,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 33,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $103.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,147,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.11 and a 200 day moving average of $121.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

