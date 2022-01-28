Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

FSUGY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Fortescue Metals Group stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 95,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,836. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $41.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

