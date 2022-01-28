Fourthstone LLC Has $230,000 Stake in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Fourthstone LLC reduced its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,488 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,426,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 21,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PWOD traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $170.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.09%.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

