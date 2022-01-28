Fourthstone LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Fourthstone LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,157 shares during the period. Professional makes up about 1.5% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in Professional were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Professional during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Professional during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Professional by 41.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Professional by 17.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional during the second quarter worth approximately $803,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFHD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,979. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30. Professional Holding Corp. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $282.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.06.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Professional had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $46,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,752 shares of company stock valued at $70,685 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PFHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Professional presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

