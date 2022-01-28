Fourthstone LLC Sells 7,083 Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Fourthstone LLC lowered its position in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in First Bank were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 106.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bank during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in First Bank during the second quarter valued at $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Bank during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank during the third quarter valued at $155,000.

Get First Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

First Bank stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. 130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. First Bank has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $272.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.91.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.