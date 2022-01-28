Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Up 440.6% in January

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 440.6% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE FT opened at $8.37 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

