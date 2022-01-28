Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Up 440.6% in January

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 440.6% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE FT opened at $8.37 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.
About Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
