Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Trading Down 4.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Wolfe Research lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $45.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Freeport-McMoRan traded as low as $34.94 and last traded at $35.31. 1,209,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 20,915,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 80,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,603,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

