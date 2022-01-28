Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FNLPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresnillo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fresnillo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

