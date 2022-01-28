frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD cut its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,798,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,524 shares during the period. frontdoor comprises approximately 0.5% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $75,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period.

Get frontdoor alerts:

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of FTDR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,847. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.