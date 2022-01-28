FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.31. 73 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,271. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $176,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $185,205.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,320 shares of company stock worth $543,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 34.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 102.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 25.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

