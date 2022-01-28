Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.82

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 98232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.