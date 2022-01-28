Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Gap Up to $63.50

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.50, but opened at $67.20. Fulgent Genetics shares last traded at $65.50, with a volume of 2,195 shares traded.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.73.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 54.96%. Equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $51,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 1,117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 34,303 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,057,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,976,000 after buying an additional 471,185 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

