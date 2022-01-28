FUNToken 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.60 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $103.67 million and $4.60 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,989,122,591 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

