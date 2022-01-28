FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $287.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

FVCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

