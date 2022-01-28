FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.52. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.74. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $113.29 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 327,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,309,000 after acquiring an additional 27,059 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

