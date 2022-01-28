FY2021 EPS Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Raised by SVB Leerink (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($12.25) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($12.65). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

BHVN stock opened at $120.54 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.03 and its 200 day moving average is $126.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.27) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,474 shares of company stock worth $15,904,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

