FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortis in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.64. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.64. The business had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.11 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.31.

Shares of FTS opened at C$59.10 on Friday. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.97 and a 52-week high of C$61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.43. The stock has a market cap of C$27.95 billion and a PE ratio of 22.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.84%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

