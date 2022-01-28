FY2021 EPS Estimates for Incyte Co. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Incyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INCY. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.53. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.16 million.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Incyte by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 171,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

