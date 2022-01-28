FY2021 EPS Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,484,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,865,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,276,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,086,000 after acquiring an additional 144,093 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,135,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 52,205 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,061,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,688,000 after acquiring an additional 88,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,310,000 after acquiring an additional 43,322 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

