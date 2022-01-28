FY2021 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Reduced by National Bank Financial

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.31. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.68.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$64.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$60.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.67. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$53.20 and a 52 week high of C$68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01.

In other news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$120,394.44. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,674.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.95%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

