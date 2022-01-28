FY2022 Earnings Estimate for H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Issued By SVB Leerink

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HLUYY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

