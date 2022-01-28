FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Raised by Analyst

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for The Berkeley Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BKGFY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.09) to GBX 4,550 ($61.39) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,282.00.

Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

