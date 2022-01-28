FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Raised by Analyst

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trade Desk in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TTD. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Trade Desk stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.77.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1,030.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 938.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 950.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,588,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

