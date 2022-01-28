FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Shift Technologies, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will earn ($2.79) per share for the year.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS.

SFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

Shares of SFT opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $156.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,249,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,580 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 615,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,277,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

