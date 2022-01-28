FY2023 EPS Estimates for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Decreased by Analyst

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings of $9.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.58.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FFIV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.69.

FFIV stock opened at $202.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.60. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in F5 Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 21,282 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,869 shares of company stock worth $8,008,598. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

