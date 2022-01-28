FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.40.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price target on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,721. The company has a market capitalization of $803.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.25. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

