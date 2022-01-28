Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLPG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Galapagos stock opened at $65.30 on Thursday. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $109.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.04.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 36.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos in the third quarter valued at about $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Galapagos in the third quarter valued at about $58,909,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 53.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 2,004.9% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 701,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 668,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 565.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 346,013 shares during the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

