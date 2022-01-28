Galiano Gold Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Galiano Gold by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Galiano Gold by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 38,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Galiano Gold by 498.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 124,669 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

