GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GLOP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,797. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.69. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GasLog Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of GasLog Partners worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

