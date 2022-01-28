GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Trading Down 6.4%

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF)’s share price fell 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.18 and last traded at $42.18. 353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDIFF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.09.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

