GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €41.69 ($47.37).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

G1A opened at €41.31 ($46.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.86 ($31.66) and a fifty-two week high of €48.55 ($55.17). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.