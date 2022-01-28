Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Critical Contrast

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Generation Hemp alerts:

88.3% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Etsy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Generation Hemp and Etsy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A Etsy 1 3 15 0 2.74

Etsy has a consensus price target of $244.67, suggesting a potential upside of 75.34%. Given Etsy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Etsy is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Hemp and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -763.59% N/A -73.42% Etsy 21.55% 77.17% 16.43%

Risk & Volatility

Generation Hemp has a beta of -1.68, meaning that its stock price is 268% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Generation Hemp and Etsy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $90,000.00 866.19 -$1.50 million N/A N/A Etsy $1.73 billion 10.25 $349.25 million $3.38 41.28

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Summary

Etsy beats Generation Hemp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Generation Hemp Company Profile

Generation Hemp, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc. engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.