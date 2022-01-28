Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 19,541 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.82% of Enphase Energy worth $367,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after purchasing an additional 769,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after buying an additional 300,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,451,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,605,000 after purchasing an additional 122,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Shares of ENPH opened at $119.97 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.06 and a 200 day moving average of $184.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,932 shares of company stock valued at $33,042,396. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

