Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,153,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.85% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $393,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,929,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,977,000 after buying an additional 178,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 43,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.60.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $372.99 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.55 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.26.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

