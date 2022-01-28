Geode Capital Management LLC Has $358.86 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,547,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417,106 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Baker Hughes worth $358,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $331,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,446,578 shares of company stock worth $1,186,174,906. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

BKR opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 118.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

