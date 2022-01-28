Geode Capital Management LLC Has $447.59 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,388,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.88% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $447,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,595,000 after purchasing an additional 109,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 211,677 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

