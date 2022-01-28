Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 118,561 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,561 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of MongoDB worth $380,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $86,758,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $65,542,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $351.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $471.80 and its 200-day moving average is $456.21. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDB. Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.13.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,506 shares of company stock valued at $55,874,990 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.