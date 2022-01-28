Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,629 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Northern Trust worth $407,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 52,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 19.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Northern Trust by 36.5% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,348 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

