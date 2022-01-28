GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires 235,939 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1,352.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,939 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. GeoWealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $12,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 290,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 348,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after acquiring an additional 61,791 shares during the period. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.15. The company had a trading volume of 28,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,083. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.97 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96.

