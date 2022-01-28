GeoWealth Management LLC Buys 21,009 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 112.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,882,000 after buying an additional 465,946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,332,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,694,000 after buying an additional 230,347 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after buying an additional 362,814 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,815,000 after purchasing an additional 153,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 303,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,971,000 after purchasing an additional 67,664 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHB traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $70.29. 20,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,203. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $56.18 and a 52 week high of $83.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.04.

