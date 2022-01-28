GeoWealth Management LLC Has $6.15 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.47. 149,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330,560. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

