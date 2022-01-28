GeoWealth Management LLC Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 915.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,037 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.30% of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of MILN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,860. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a one year low of $34.91 and a one year high of $45.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.30.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Millennials Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

