GeoWealth Management LLC Invests $20.80 Million in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 841,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,798,000. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GeoWealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,056,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,886,000.

CLSC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.01. 1,631,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,742. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $26.21.

