GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,695 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 149.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $96.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.56 and its 200-day moving average is $109.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

