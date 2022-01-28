GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,047,000 after acquiring an additional 754,593 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,182,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,108,000 after acquiring an additional 590,829 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,096,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,027,000 after acquiring an additional 213,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,238,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,775,000 after acquiring an additional 187,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $102.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.