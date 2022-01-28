GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 125 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Cowen upped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.48.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $189.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.96 and a 200 day moving average of $215.56. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

