Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.74-2.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.98. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $100.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,287 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

