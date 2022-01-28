Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GBCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of GBCI stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. 553,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,323. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 125.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

