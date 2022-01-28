Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Announces Earnings Results

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

GBCI stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.32. 553,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,322. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.91. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glacier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 101.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

