Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Announces Earnings Results

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.
GBCI stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.32. 553,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,322. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.91. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.
